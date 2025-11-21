Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.34 Million Stake in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,567 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $112,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 83.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

