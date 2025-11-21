Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,826,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 384.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,696,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.75.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,635.68. This represents a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

