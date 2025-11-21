Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

