Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 91,833 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $67,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $399.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

