Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,549 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $110,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $232,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 31.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $1,662,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BOOT opened at $173.13 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $205.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.