Reviewing Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% -1,169.11% -156.77% Red Rock Resorts 9.52% 59.86% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 10 0 2.71

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $64.55, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Red Rock Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.08 -$16.64 million ($34.82) -0.03 Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 2.97 $154.05 million $3.14 17.30

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Super League Enterprise on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

