OSR (OSRH) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) is one of 89 public companies in the "UNCLASSIFIED" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OSR to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSR and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR N/A -$2.41 million -0.41 OSR Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.43

OSR’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -6.66% -4.90% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares OSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OSR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s peers have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OSR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 251 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 134.67%. Given OSR’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OSR peers beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About OSR

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

