UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 189,102,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 143,328,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter. UK Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 275.84%.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

