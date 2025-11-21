Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,653 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $170,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

