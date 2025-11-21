Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,048 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.0% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

