Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,240 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $211,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 570,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,682,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

