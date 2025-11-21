Best Penny Stocks To Follow Now – November 18th

Leap Therapeutics, Bitfarms, and Can-Fite BioPharma are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share (the SEC’s informal threshold) and often quoted on over-the-counter markets or pink sheets rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity and high volatility, making them speculative and higher-risk investments that are more prone to price manipulation and fraud, so careful due diligence is essential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CANF

Featured Articles