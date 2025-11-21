Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,043 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $289,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $528.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.23. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

