FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $211.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,661,032.12. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

