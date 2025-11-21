FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MNST opened at $72.22 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

