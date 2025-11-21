776 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.