776 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Price Performance
Strategy stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR
Strategy Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.