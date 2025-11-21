The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Position Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after acquiring an additional 435,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $84,408,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,685.62. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $211.87 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

