Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

