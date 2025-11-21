Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

View Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.50. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,500,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 293,740 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $759,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 216,126,448 shares in the company, valued at $283,125,646.88. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,263,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,091. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.