NFP Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October $OCTH

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 58.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of OCTH stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.