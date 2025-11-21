Belden Inc $BDC Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 77.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Belden by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Belden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $106.22 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

