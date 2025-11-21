Zacks Research Estimates Watsco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $12.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Stock Down 3.6%

WSO stock opened at $323.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 52-week low of $323.05 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.44.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $6,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

