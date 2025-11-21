Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $468.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.96. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

