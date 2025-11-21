NFP Retirement Inc. Invests $203,000 in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October $EOCT

NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOCT. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $4,041,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 821.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the period.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA EOCT opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

