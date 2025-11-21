PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

