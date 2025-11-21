NFP Retirement Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.