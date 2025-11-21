NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 18,928 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

NFP Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE DNP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.