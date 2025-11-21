NFP Retirement Inc. Buys 422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

