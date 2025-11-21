PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $207.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $209.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

