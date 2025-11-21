PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,157 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

VV stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.