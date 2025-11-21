PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,157 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%
VV stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
