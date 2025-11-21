SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,844,000 after acquiring an additional 268,018 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,753,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.25 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $185.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $226.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

