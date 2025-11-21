Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases Shares of 2,700 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,397,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

CRCL stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.03. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,500.10. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,208 shares of company stock worth $34,424,981.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

