TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 81,175 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,175 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Solaris Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Solaris Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,945,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Solaris Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,782,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the period.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.61. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Solaris Resources Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

