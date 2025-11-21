Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.