KBC Group NV Has $139,000 Position in EPR Properties $EPR

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 501.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.59%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

