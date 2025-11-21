LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 8,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Avista by 983.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avista by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,227.68. This trade represents a 14.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox purchased 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $130,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $355,108.95. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $40.78 on Friday. Avista Corporation has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avista to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

