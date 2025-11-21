Primecap Management Co. CA Has $228,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $14,886,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,687,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 405,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,290,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 363,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.54. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. OraSure Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

