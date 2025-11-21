GDS Wealth Management Makes New $200,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after buying an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,032 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

