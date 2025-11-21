KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

