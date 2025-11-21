Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marqeta by 126.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928,070 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 631,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 411,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 351,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,401,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 248,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Citigroup raised Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Marqeta Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

