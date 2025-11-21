Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 22,000 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 635,668 shares during the last quarter.

NRIX stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.57% and a negative net margin of 292.50%.The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $78,927.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,155.52. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $52,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,412.80. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,501 shares of company stock worth $171,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

