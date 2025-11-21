Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 611,355 Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611,355 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $180,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $345,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.60. Stratasys, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

