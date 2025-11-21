Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 887,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263,630 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 741,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 211,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $17,373,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $828,794.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

