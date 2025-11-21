Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,546 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,377,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4%

EXR opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

