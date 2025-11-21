Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,578.54. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 73.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

