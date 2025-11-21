Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,840 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,086,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after buying an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after buying an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $62,882,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,582,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,610. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.