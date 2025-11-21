Barclays Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $110.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Arete increased their price objective on Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.50 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. President Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $447.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $34,765,942.40. The trade was a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $760,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,204.18. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.