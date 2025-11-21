What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Microsoft Q2 Earnings?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $478.43 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

