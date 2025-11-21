Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.21%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

