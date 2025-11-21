Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 558,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 237.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 656,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 461,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 50,734.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 266,354 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.